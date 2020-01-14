local briefs

Doyle earns national award

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle was named Tuesday as the Naismith Women's Player of the Week, a national player of the week honor presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The senior averaged 26 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Hawkeyes to wins over No. 17 Maryland and No. 12 Indiana last week. She had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win over the Hoosiers which moved Iowa into a share of the Big Ten lead.

Three Vikings earn CCIW honors

Three Augustana College track and field athletes were among recipients of the first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin athlete of the week honors for the 2020 season.

The Vikings' Michael Johnson and Joshua Mathis swept men's honors and women's field athlete of the honors were won by Augustana's Maddi Smith.

Johnson, a senior from Owensboro, Ky., was named the men's track athlete of the week after winning the 60- and 200-meter dashes and anchoring a second-place 1,600 relay at the Fighting Bee Opener at St. Ambrose.