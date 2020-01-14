local briefs

Doyle earns national award
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle was named Tuesday as the Naismith Women's Player of the Week, a national player of the week honor presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The senior averaged 26 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Hawkeyes to wins over No. 17 Maryland and No. 12 Indiana last week. She had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win over the Hoosiers which moved Iowa into a share of the Big Ten lead.
Three Vikings earn CCIW honors
Three Augustana College track and field athletes were among recipients of the first College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin athlete of the week honors for the 2020 season.
The Vikings' Michael Johnson and Joshua Mathis swept men's honors and women's field athlete of the honors were won by Augustana's Maddi Smith.
Johnson, a senior from Owensboro, Ky., was named the men's track athlete of the week after winning the 60- and 200-meter dashes and anchoring a second-place 1,600 relay at the Fighting Bee Opener at St. Ambrose.
Mathis, a senior from Geneseo, was named the CCIW men's field athlete of the week after winning the shot put at the same meet.
Smith, a freshman from Ottawa, Illinois, earned women's field honors after winning the pole vault at the Fighting Bee Opener.
Shootout makeup slate finalized
The final two games of the IHMVCU Shootout that were postponed Saturday due to weather have been rescheduled to Jan. 25 at Assumption High School.
Assumption will take on Sherrard at 5 p.m., while North Scott plays Geneseo at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets for both games are $5.
North Scott's originally scheduled game against Moline has been rescheduled to Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Wharton Fieldhouse.
UNI finalizes football schedule
Northern Iowa finalized a 2020 football schedule which includes home games against four teams that finished in the top 12 in the final Football Championship Subdivision poll of the 2019 season.
The Panthers will host No. 3 Weber State on Sept. 19 before opening Missouri Valley Football Conference play at the UNI-Dome on Sept. 26 against No. 1 North Dakota State.
UNI will also host No. 7 Illinois State on Oct. 17 and No. 12 South Dakota State on Nov. 7 in addition to hosting Missouri State on Nov. 21.
The Panthers open the season on Sept. 5 at Iowa.