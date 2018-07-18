Drag legends appear at Cordova
Drag Racing legends Don “Big Daddy” Garlits, Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney, and Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick will serve as the masters of ceremonies for the 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing, scheduled for August 24-26 at at Cordova International Raceway.
Garlits, Muldowney and Beswick will participate in pre-race ceremonies Saturday evening. They also will be available to sign autographs for fans on Friday and Saturday.
Garlits is considered the father of drag racing and a pioneer in the sport. The 17-time World Champion driver who amassed 144 national event titles is famous for his innovative Swamp Rat dragster designs. His most famous dragster, Swamp Rat XXX, is on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Muldowney, known as the “First Lady of Drag Racing,” was the first woman to receive a license to drive a Top Fuel Dragster. The three-time World Champion has 18 national event titles and was the first person to win three Top Fuel titles.
Beswick, from Morrison, Illinois, has won numerous national events over the course of his career. He has raced factory stockers to supercharged funny cars and appears at various nostalgic events around the country.
Green to perform at Iowa-UNI game
Country artist Pat Green, a three-time Grammy nominee, will join the marching bands from Iowa and Northern Iowa in performing his song "Wave on Wave'' during halftime of the Sept. 15 football game between the Hawkeyes and Panthers at Kinnick Stadium.
The song "Wave on Wave'' has become the anthem for the traditional first-quarter wave of fans, players and game officials to children watching game-day action from upper stories of the Stead Family Children's Hospital which sits across the street from Kinnick Stadium.
Both bands will perform one number during halftime before being joined by Green, who will perform from the south end zone stands with 50 members from each band. Remaining band members create images on the field as the song is performed.
