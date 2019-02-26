Broderson selected as Steenlage recipient
The Dan Gable Museum announced that it has selected Davenport Assumption's Julien Broderson as this year’s recipient of the Bob Steenlage Iowa High School Wrestler of the Year Award.
The Steenlage award, named after Iowa's first four-time state champion in 1959-62, is presented each year to the top high school senior in the state. Broderson, an Iowa State recruit, won three state championships with the Knights. He had a 112-match winning streak to conclude his career and finished with 174 victories. He was 53-0 this season, with only one match going the full six minutes.
Broderson will receive his award during the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa inductions on June 7 at the Prairie Links Golf & Event Center in Waverly, Iowa.
UNI's Green honored by Valley
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Panthers to victories over Valparaiso and Missouri State.
USA Softball to meet Sunday
The 2019 USA Softball of Illinois will hold its state meeting Sunday at the Camden Centre, 2701 1st St. East in Milan. Anyone interested in umpiring USA Softball during the upcoming season is urged to attend.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m., followed by the meeting from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Doug Humphrey at 309-373-5441 or dhumphrey@mchsi.com.
Storm release Misovic
The Quad-City Storm released defenseman Ondrej Misovic Wednesday. Misovic did not tally a point and had a minus-12 rating in 19 games with the Storm this season.
