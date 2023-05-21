Hawkeyes earn third seed

Iowa will be the third seed for the Big Ten baseball tournament, playing sixth-seeded Michigan in the opening game of the six-day, double-elimination tournament.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines, who have not met this season, will take the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, preceding a 2 p.m. game between second-seeded Indiana and seventh seed Illinois.

Winners of those two games play at 2 p.m. on Thursday, with losers meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The eight-team tournament runs through Sunday, when the 2 p.m. championship will determine the conference's automatic berth into the NCAA tourney field.

Cyclone Tour visits Q-C

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour will make a midday stop Wednesday at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Iowa State coaches and administrators will meet and talk with fans at the stop which is scheduled to run from noon-1 p.m.

The event is open the public free of charge and will include a program featuring ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard, football coach Matt Campbell, basketball coaches T.J. Otzelberger and Bill Fennelly, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.

Soares joins ISU staff

Stephanie Soares, a post player whose senior season with the Iowa State women's baksketball was limited to 13 games because of a knee injury, has been named as a graduate assistant to the Cyclone staff.

"She makes our program better in every way,'' ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. "This will also allow here to complete her rehab so she is ready to begin her professional career.''

Soares, the fourth overall pick in the WNBA draft in April, averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per game for the Cyclones before her injury.

Rettig, Rice win O'Melia honor

Lucas Rettig and Kayla Rice have been selected as recipients of the James O'Melia Jr. Athletic Award, recognizing athleticism, leadership, honesty, sportsmanship and character.

The top honor an athlete at Rock Island High School can receive is presented annually to one male and one female in the senior class.

Rettig competed in swimming, track and tennis during his high school career and was selected as a junior and senior as the most valuable swimmer in the Western Big 6, qualifying for state as a senior while setting new school and sectional records in the 100-yard butterfly.

Rice earned nine varsity letters while competing in volleyball, basketball and soccer. She earned first-team all-conference honors in both volleyball and basketball and was a team captain in basketball and soccer.