CCIW honors Vikings' Zahara
Aviana Zahara, an Augustana freshman from Pleasant Valley, has been named as the women's swimmer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Zahara won the 100-yard backstroke at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational last weekend in 58.93 seconds, a time which ranks among the top nationally in Division III. She also finished third in the 50 freestyle and swam the leadoff leg of 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays which finished third.
On Friday in a dual at Monmouth, Zahara set a pool record while winning the 100 freestyle in 54.65 seconds.
Van De Wiele named MAC's top swimmer
Bettendorf senior Emily Van De Wiele was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference's swimmer of the year this week. Van De Wiele sparked the Bulldogs to a third-place finish at the state meet earlier this week.
Van De Wiele had the MAC's top time in the 200 freestyle (1:52.90) and 100 backstroke (58.67) along with being on the conference's top 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Bettendorf's Mike Ahrens was the coach of the year.
UNI's Sander wins weekly honor
Northern Iowa safety Korby Sander was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive player of the week after helping the Panthers to their third shutout of the season, a 37-0 win over Missouri State on Saturday.
Sander registered a team-high 13 tackles, forcing a fumble on Missouri State's first play from scrimmage and intercepting a tipped pass. Both turnovers led to Panther field goals.
Big 12 honors Horton-Tucker
Iowa State freshman Talen Horton-Tucker has been named Big 12 co-newcomer of the week following his 26-point effort last week against Texas Southern.
The Chicago native was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and also reached career highs in rebounds (5) and steals (4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.