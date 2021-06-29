Local briefs

Veterans Cup set for tonight

The third annual Bridges Catering Veterans Cup Challenge baseball game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Douglas Park in Rock Island.

The game features American Legion baseball teams from Rock Island Post 200 and Moline Post 246. Rock Island won the first two games in the Cup series in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 game was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa to host youth camps

The Iowa Hawkeye Legacy program will host two free youth football camps at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, July 17.

The camps will be led by current Iowa football players and alumni of the Hawkeye program.

A camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-4 will run from 9:30-10:45 a.m. and a camp for boys and girls entering grades 5-8 will run from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Registration for both camps must be done in advance and online starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at www.hawkeyefbcamp.com. All campers must register online in advance and no walk-ups will be permitted.