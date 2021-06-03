Local briefs

Augie's Ozanic named all-regional

Augustana designated hitter and catcher Matt Ozanic, a first-team All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selection, was named Wednesday by D3baseball.com as a second-team choice on its All-Central Region team.

The junior from Franklin Park, Ill., hit .326 with four home runs and a team-leading 46 RBIs for a Vikings team which finished 35-9 this spring. He also led Augustana with a .543 slugging percentage and four sacrifice flies and shared the team lead with 14 doubles and two triples.

ABCA honors two Vikings

Augustana pitchers Alec Michaelson and John Hayes have been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Rawlings All-NCAA Division III Central Region team.

Both were awarded third-team recognition after leading the Vikings to a 35-9 record.

Michaelson, a senior from Lombard, Ill., went 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA over 70.2 innings of work. In addition to 10 starts, he also had one save in three relief appearances, walking just eight batters during the course of the season.