Local briefs

Augie's Ozanic named all-regional
Augustana designated hitter and catcher Matt Ozanic, a first-team All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selection, was named Wednesday by D3baseball.com as a second-team choice on its All-Central Region team.
The junior from Franklin Park, Ill., hit .326 with four home runs and a team-leading 46 RBIs for a Vikings team which finished 35-9 this spring. He also led Augustana with a .543 slugging percentage and four sacrifice flies and shared the team lead with 14 doubles and two triples.
ABCA honors two Vikings
Augustana pitchers Alec Michaelson and John Hayes have been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Rawlings All-NCAA Division III Central Region team.
Both were awarded third-team recognition after leading the Vikings to a 35-9 record.
Michaelson, a senior from Lombard, Ill., went 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA over 70.2 innings of work. In addition to 10 starts, he also had one save in three relief appearances, walking just eight batters during the course of the season.
A senior from Greenwood Village, Colo., Hayes went 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA and ranked second nationally with 25 appearances covering 31 innings. He ranked ninth nationally in Division III with eight saves.
Bees golf outing set
Registrations are now being accepted for the 27th annual Fighting Bee Golf Classic, an outing which benefits all St. Ambrose athletics programs.
This year's outing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, where check-in begins at 10 a.m. prior to an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner at Emeis follows.
The cost is $150 per player which includes greens fee, shared cart, hole events, a box lunch, event gift bag and dinner. Registration is limited to 144 participants.
Registration is available through a link at saubees.com.