Local briefs

Cyclones' Kolar, Purdy honored

Iowa State football players Charlie Kolar and Brock Purdy were named Monday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its 2020 academic All-American football team.

Kolar, named to the first team with a 3.99 grade-point average in mechanical engineering, joins Jordan Carstens from 2000 and 2001 as the only two-time academic All-American football players in ISU history.

The Norman, Okla., native is also the only Cyclone to earn All-American honors on the field and in the classroom in the same season.

Purdy was awarded second-team recognition. The senior quarterback is a 3.66 student in business.

Ferentz, Campbell make watch list

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell have been named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.

The pair are among 17 college football coaches named to the list for the award which recognizes not only success on the field, but honors a coach who stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, three pillars of the coaching philosophy of the award's namesake, Bobby Dodd.

Himmelman recognized