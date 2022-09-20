local briefs

Iowa league mat slate set

Iowa's conference wrestling schedule has been finalized.

The Big Ten announced the league schedule on Tuesday, and the Hawkeyes will host four conference duals, all on Friday nights, during the upcoming season.

Iowa will host Illinois on Jan. 6, Northwestern on Jan. 13, Nebraska on Jan. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 10.

The Hawkeyes' road schedule includes duals at Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Wisconsin on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Penn State on Friday, Jan. 27 and at Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 3.

This year's Big Ten Championships will be held at Michigan on March 4-5 and the 2023 NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 16-18 in Tulsa, Okla.

The nonconference portion of Iowa's schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

Former Hawkeye honored

Samson Evans, an Eastern Michigan running back who began his career at Iowa, was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week of Tuesday.

Evans, a senior from Crystal Lake, Ill., rushed for 258 yards on 36 carries in the Eagles' 30-21 win at Arizona State on Saturday.