Local briefs

North promotes Carstens to head coach

Davenport North High School has elevated assistant coach Colin Carstens to head baseball coach, the school announced in a release Tuesday.

Carstens, a 2009 Rock Island High School graduate who was a first team all-conference and all-metro performer in baseball, spent the past seven seasons on Cory Wachal's staff. Wachal resigned last fall after 17 seasons of leading the Wildcats.

North activities director Jeremy Mosier called Carstens an energetic coach who builds great relationships with his players and with his students in the classroom.

"I feel honored to follow such a respected coach as Coach Wachal," Carstens said. "I can't wait to continue to grow and develop young men on and off the field. Our goal is to compete at the highest level and that is what we will be working towards every day.”

Clark, Joens named to list

Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens were named Tuesday to the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy presented to the college women's basketball player of the year.

Clark, a sophomore, leads the nation in scoring and assists, averaging 27.4 points and 8.2 assists per game. Clark is also Iowa's top rebounder, averaging 8.5 per game for the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes.

Joens, a senior, ranks third in the Big 12 Conference with a scoring average of 19.4 points per game and is 44 points away from becoming the Cyclones' career scoring leader. She also averages 9.1 rebounds per game for the Big 12-leading Cyclones, ranked ninth in this week's Associated Press poll.

Montgomery takes Iowa post

Former University of Iowa football player Lew Montgomery has been named to fill an interim role in the university's athletics department in support of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

He replaces Broderick Binns, who recently accepted a new job outside of the university.

Montgomery, currently the associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion in the university's finance and operations department, will serve as a member of the athletics department senior staff in his interim role.

Watford named Bees' coordinator

DeQuinn Watford, a cornerback and wide receiver for the St. Ambrose University football program from 2005-07, has been hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Fighting Bees.

Watford coached inside wide receivers at St. Ambrose during the 2020-21 season and is currently working toward his Master's degree in organizational leadership at St. Ambrose. He has eight years of offensive coaching experience on his resume.

