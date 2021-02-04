local briefs

Augie games postponed
Augustana men's and women's basketball games against Millikin scheduled for Thursday were postponed, albeit for different reasons.
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men's game between the teams scheduled for the Carver Center was postponed because of weather, while the Vikings' women's game at Millikin and a scheduled Saturday home game against the Big Blue have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The men's game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Carver Center. The teams will turn around and play in Decatur at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Coralville hosts wrestling events
USA Wrestling announced Thursday that it will hold two national events at the Xtream Arena and adjacent GreenState Fieldhouse in Coralville next month.
The new USA Wrestling High School National Recruiting Showcase will be held there March 25-27 and the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals will be contested there on March 27-28.
Competition will be held March 26-28, with March 25 scheduled as a weigh-in day for high school boys competing in the recruiting showcase event.
The recruiting showcase event is the culmination of a nine-event series for high school boys and girls. Current and past state champions and national prep champions in grades 9-12 automatically qualify for the showcase, but must register by March 1.
The rest of the field will be set through eight qualifiers in early March. For the recruiting showcase, the field will be limited to 1,200 high school boys and 500 high school girls.
Additional information is available at usawrestlingevents.com.