local briefs

Augie games postponed

Augustana men's and women's basketball games against Millikin scheduled for Thursday were postponed, albeit for different reasons.

The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men's game between the teams scheduled for the Carver Center was postponed because of weather, while the Vikings' women's game at Millikin and a scheduled Saturday home game against the Big Blue have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The men's game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Carver Center. The teams will turn around and play in Decatur at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Coralville hosts wrestling events

USA Wrestling announced Thursday that it will hold two national events at the Xtream Arena and adjacent GreenState Fieldhouse in Coralville next month.

The new USA Wrestling High School National Recruiting Showcase will be held there March 25-27 and the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals will be contested there on March 27-28.

Competition will be held March 26-28, with March 25 scheduled as a weigh-in day for high school boys competing in the recruiting showcase event.