Local briefs

Golston recorded 9.5 tackles for a loss among 47 tackles for a loss last season, Bailey shares ISU's school record with 18.5 career sacks, Eisworth is one of four Cyclones ever to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors twice and Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles while recording 72 tackles.

Illini add Mizzou transfer

Khamari Thompson, a Missouri receiver who announced his intention to transfer last month, has committed to join the Illinois football program.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Lawrenceville, Ga., played in three games for Missouri before redshirting in 2018. He did not appear in any games last season for the Tigers and recorded no statistics in either year.

Thompson announced his decision on Twitter on Monday, calling his decision a "new journey."

He is the seventh transfer added by the Fighting Illini since the end of the 2019 season and is the third wide receiver, joining Brian Hightower of Miami (Fla.) and Desmond Dan of New Mexico State.

Race to Home 5K canceled

The Quad-Cities River Bandits' Race to Home 5K, a fundraiser for the Midwest League team's Bandits Scholars program, has been canceled.