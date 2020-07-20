Local briefs

Iowa, Illinois linemen recognized
Two offensive linemen from Iowa and two from Illinois were named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, presented by the Football Writers Association of America to college football's top interior lineman on offense or defense.
The Hawkeyes' Alaric Jackson and Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer from Indiana, were joined on the watch list by the Fighting Illini guard Kendrick Green and offensive tackle Alex Palezewski. They are among 12 Big Ten players named to the team.
Jackson started at left tackle all 10 games he played last season, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors, while Cronk made 36 career starts at left tackle for Indiana before transferring in December.
Iowa, ISU, Illinois players listed
The Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America announced its preseason candidates for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy on Tuesday, a list which includes players from Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois.
The Hawkeyes' Chauncey Golston, a senior defensive end, is joined by two Cyclones who have earned all-Big 12 honors, senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey and senior defensive back Greg Eisworth, and Fighting Illini senior linebacker Jake Hansen on the list of 98 preseason candidates for the award presented to the nation's top collegiate defender.
Golston recorded 9.5 tackles for a loss among 47 tackles for a loss last season, Bailey shares ISU's school record with 18.5 career sacks, Eisworth is one of four Cyclones ever to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors twice and Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles while recording 72 tackles.
Illini add Mizzou transfer
Khamari Thompson, a Missouri receiver who announced his intention to transfer last month, has committed to join the Illinois football program.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Lawrenceville, Ga., played in three games for Missouri before redshirting in 2018. He did not appear in any games last season for the Tigers and recorded no statistics in either year.
Thompson announced his decision on Twitter on Monday, calling his decision a "new journey."
He is the seventh transfer added by the Fighting Illini since the end of the 2019 season and is the third wide receiver, joining Brian Hightower of Miami (Fla.) and Desmond Dan of New Mexico State.
Race to Home 5K canceled
The Quad-Cities River Bandits' Race to Home 5K, a fundraiser for the Midwest League team's Bandits Scholars program, has been canceled.
This year's race was scheduled for Aug. 29 and is the latest in a number of events to be canceled in the Quad-Cities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Refunds for individuals who had registered for the race will be given in the next 10-14 business days via the payment method used to register online, minus any applicable fees.
