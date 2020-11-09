local briefs

Big Ten honors Iowa's Jones
Charlie Jones, a junior walk-on who is returning punts and playing receiver for the University of Iowa football team, was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week.
A Deerfield, Ill., native who transferred to Iowa from Buffalo a year ago, Jones returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' 49-7 victory over Michigan State.
Jones returned five punts for 105 yards in the game, 16 yards shy of Iowa's entire team total for the 2019 season.
He averages 15 yards on 10 punt returns this season, an average that leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally.
Jones also carried the ball twice for 38 yards in the win over the Spartans.
Hawkeye COVID numbers grow
University of Iowa athletic officials reported the school's third-highest weekly total of positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Monday.
In the week of Nov. 2-8, 30 positive and 596 negative tests were reported among student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested for the coronavirus, a 4.78 positivity rate.
Overall since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported a positivity rate of 3.29 percent.
Future Iowa, ISU kickoffs set
Starting times for the next two home games involving the University of Iowa and Iowa State University football teams were announced Monday.
The Hawkeyes' Nov. 27 home game against Nebraska has been set for a noon kickoff at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised by Fox.
The Cyclones' next home game against Kansas State on Nov. 21 will kick off at 3 p.m. and will also be aired by Fox.
ISU sets home schedule
Iowa State University officials announced Monday the five non-conference home men's basketball games the Cyclones will play during the 2020-21 season.
ISU will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 29, South Dakota State on Dec. 2, DePaul on Dec. 6, Jackson State on Dec. 20 and Chicago State on Dec. 22.
