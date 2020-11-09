local briefs

Big Ten honors Iowa's Jones

Charlie Jones, a junior walk-on who is returning punts and playing receiver for the University of Iowa football team, was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week.

A Deerfield, Ill., native who transferred to Iowa from Buffalo a year ago, Jones returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes' 49-7 victory over Michigan State.

Jones returned five punts for 105 yards in the game, 16 yards shy of Iowa's entire team total for the 2019 season.

He averages 15 yards on 10 punt returns this season, an average that leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally.

Jones also carried the ball twice for 38 yards in the win over the Spartans.

Hawkeye COVID numbers grow

University of Iowa athletic officials reported the school's third-highest weekly total of positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Monday.

In the week of Nov. 2-8, 30 positive and 596 negative tests were reported among student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested for the coronavirus, a 4.78 positivity rate.