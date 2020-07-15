Local briefs

Kathleen Doyle, a women's basketball player who completed her collegiate career last season at Iowa, has been named as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year.

The award is presented to a student-athlete who excels academically, athletically and has demonstrated a commitment to community service and leadership.

Named the Big Ten player of the year and a consensus all-American as a senior, Doyle completed her Hawkeye career ranked second on Iowa's career assist list and 13th on program's career scoring list. The academic all-Big Ten selection graduated in May with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.84.

Zapolski to chair committee

Mike Zapolski, the director of athletics at Augustana, has been named as the chair of the NCAA Division III men's volleyball committee.

Zapolski was named to the committee in 2018 and will serve through the summer of 2022, helping in the selection process for the NCAA Division III national tournament in the sport and helping administer the national tourney.

This is the fourth NCAA committee Zapolski has been a part of during his tenure as an athletics director at Augustana and previously at Anderson University.

He was part of the NCAA Division III men's basketball committee from 2007-10, the NCAA Division III men's tennis committee from 2011-14 and the NCAA Division III women's soccer committee from 2014-17. Zapolski previously served as the chair of both the men's tennis and women's soccer committees.

