Local briefs

Hawkeyes named all-Americans
Four Iowa football players -- senior kicker Keith Duncan, senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum and senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette -- received spots on the Phil Steele preseason all-American team.
Duncan was named as a first-team selection, while Jackson, Linderbaum and Smith-Marsette received third-team honors. Smith-Marsette was honored as a return specialist.
The publication named eight Hawkeyes to its preseason all-Big Ten team.
Duncan and Jackson were first-team honorees at their positions while Smith-Marsette and sophomore receiver Nico Ragaini were named to the first team as return specialists.
Linderbaum and defensive end Chauncey Golston were named to the second team, while senior defensive back Matt Hankins and sophomore running back Tyler Goodson were third-team picks.
Hawkeyes, Cyclones on list
Two Iowa running backs, senior Mekhi Sargent and sophomore Tyler Goodson, and Iowa State sophomore Breece Hall were named Wednesday as preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award.
Presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum to the top running back in college football, the award is named after three-time SMU all-American Doak Walker.
Sargent rushed for 563 yards last season for the Hawkeyes while Goodson became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing, gaining 638 yards on 134 carries in addition to catching 24 passes for 166 yards.
Hall earned second-team all-Big 12 honors as he led the Cyclones in rushing in 2019, gaining 897 yards. He became the first ISU freshman to lead the team in rushing touchdowns with nine.
Purdy named to watch list
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been named to the 30-player preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented annually by the Davey O'Brien Foundation to the top quarterback in college football.
A semifinalist for the award in 2019, Purdy led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally while averaging 306.3 passing yards per game and ranked fifth nationally with an average of 325.5 total yards per game.
The junior from Gilbert, Ariz., broke ISU single-season records last season with 3,982 passing yards, 4,231 yards of total offense, 27 passing touchdowns and 312 completions.
A second-team all-Big 12 selection last season, Purdy enters the 2020 season with the second-best active career passing efficiency total among quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Hawkeyes' Doyle nominated
Kathleen Doyle, a women's basketball player who completed her collegiate career last season at Iowa, has been named as a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year.
The award is presented to a student-athlete who excels academically, athletically and has demonstrated a commitment to community service and leadership.
Named the Big Ten player of the year and a consensus all-American as a senior, Doyle completed her Hawkeye career ranked second on Iowa's career assist list and 13th on program's career scoring list. The academic all-Big Ten selection graduated in May with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.84.
Zapolski to chair committee
Mike Zapolski, the director of athletics at Augustana, has been named as the chair of the NCAA Division III men's volleyball committee.
Zapolski was named to the committee in 2018 and will serve through the summer of 2022, helping in the selection process for the NCAA Division III national tournament in the sport and helping administer the national tourney.
This is the fourth NCAA committee Zapolski has been a part of during his tenure as an athletics director at Augustana and previously at Anderson University.
He was part of the NCAA Division III men's basketball committee from 2007-10, the NCAA Division III men's tennis committee from 2011-14 and the NCAA Division III women's soccer committee from 2014-17. Zapolski previously served as the chair of both the men's tennis and women's soccer committees.
