local briefs

Cyclones' Kolar is finalist
Iowa State University tight end Charlie Kolar was named Wednesday as one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation to the top scholar-athlete in all of college football.
Kolar, a senior, carries a 3.99 grade-point average in mechanical engineering at Iowa State.
Chosen from a group of 176 semifinalists, each of the 13 finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. One winner, whose postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000, will be named at an awards dinner scheduled for Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.