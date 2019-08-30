Rams waive Gervase
Davenport Assumption and Iowa alum Jake Gervase continued a productive preseason in the Los Angeles Rams secondary during the team's final preseason game Thursday night.
Unfortunately for Gervase, the news Friday was not as good. The Rams released the defensive back.
Gervase finished with three tackles and an interception for Los Angeles in its 22-10 win over Houston.
Vikings' Simon earns inaugural honor
Lucas Simon, senior on the Augustana men's basketball team, has been named as one of two inaugural recipients of the James A. Sikich Scholarship presented by the Illinois CPA Society.
An accounting and business management information systems major at Augustana, Simon joined University of Illinois student Brenda Tang in receiving the award.
