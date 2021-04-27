Local briefs

Braves ranked nationally
The Black Hawk College baseball team was ranked No. 18 in the Week 7 NJCAA Division II baseball poll that was released Monday.
Coach Josh Keim's club entered the week with a 28-8 record. The Braves were 14-0 in Arrowhead Conference play.
This week's poll is topped by LSU-Eunice (41-4) and Lansing Community College (28-1). LSU-Eunice garnered six of seven first-place votes and LCC the other first-place vote.
Iowa wins NCAA opener
The University of Iowa women's soccer team continued momentum created from winning the program's first-ever Big Ten Conference tourney title, winning an NCAA tournament match for the first time ever on Tuesday.
Sara Wheaton scored a goal in the fourth minute, the difference in an opening-round 1-0 win over host Campbell that gave the Hawkeyes (7-8-1) their first victory in NCAA play in three attempts.
Iowa advances to face third-ranked UCLA (12-1-2) in a second-round match at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Hawkeye basketball teams recognized
The University of Iowa women's basketball team and national co-freshman of the year Caitlin Clark will be honored following the Iowa football team's open practice on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Coach Lisa Bluder is scheduled to speak at a ceremony that will also honor the Iowa men's team and national player of year Luka Garza.
The Iowa football practice begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public free of charge. The celebration for the Hawkeye basketball teams is set to start at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Fans will be required to wear face coverings, and normal football game-day procedures for entrance into the stadium will be in place. Tailgating in university-owned lots will not be allowed.
Hawkeye, Illini honored
University of Iowa outfielder Zeb Adreon and University of Illinois pitcher Riley Gowens were among players named the Big Ten baseball player and pitcher of the week on Tuesday.
Adreon, a senior from Pleasantville, Iowa, hit .714 with five RBIs and seven runs to lead the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 weekend in games against Maryland and Northwestern.
Gowens, a junior from Libertyville, Ill., struck out six batters in seven shutout innings as he combined with Ryan O'Hara and Cole Kirschsieper to throw the 11th no-hitter in the 142-year history of the Fighting Illini program at Purdue on Sunday.
Iowa's Loecker selected
Infielder Denali Loecker of the University of Iowa softball team was named Tuesday as the Big Ten freshman of the week.