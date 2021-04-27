Local briefs

Coach Lisa Bluder is scheduled to speak at a ceremony that will also honor the Iowa men's team and national player of year Luka Garza.

The Iowa football practice begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public free of charge. The celebration for the Hawkeye basketball teams is set to start at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings, and normal football game-day procedures for entrance into the stadium will be in place. Tailgating in university-owned lots will not be allowed.

Hawkeye, Illini honored

University of Iowa outfielder Zeb Adreon and University of Illinois pitcher Riley Gowens were among players named the Big Ten baseball player and pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Adreon, a senior from Pleasantville, Iowa, hit .714 with five RBIs and seven runs to lead the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 weekend in games against Maryland and Northwestern.

Gowens, a junior from Libertyville, Ill., struck out six batters in seven shutout innings as he combined with Ryan O'Hara and Cole Kirschsieper to throw the 11th no-hitter in the 142-year history of the Fighting Illini program at Purdue on Sunday.

Iowa's Loecker selected