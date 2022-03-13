Local briefs: McKee claims third gold medal

McKee wins third gold medal

The U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team captured its fourth consecutive gold medal in Paralympic sled hockey with a 5-0 victory over Canada Sunday during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

Kevin McKee, from Davenport, won his third straight gold medal, adding to those won in Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018.

McKee tallied one assist in the games.

The U.S. outscored its opponents 30-1 in the tournament, beating Canada 5-0 0 and South Korea 9-1 in the preliminary round, and topping China 11-0 in the semifinals.

King earns all-American honors

Running in the final race of her career at Iowa, former Davenport Assumption standout Mallory King earned all-American honors at the NCAA Division I Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.

King was part of the Hawkeyes' 1,600-meter relay which finished in eighth place with a time of 3 minutes, 53.03 seconds to earn Iowa's first-ever first-team all-American performance in the event.

King teamed with junior Mariel Bruxvoort, freshman Tssa Roberts and junior Payton Wensel on the relay.

"I'm very proud of all of those women,'' Iowa coach Joey Woody said. "This is a very fitting way for Mallory to go out after a great career as a Hawkeye. She's meant so much to this team and I'm so happy to see her go out as an all-American.''

Mallards alumni game raises money for charity

The alumni game between former members of the Quad City Mallards and the Flint Generals on March 4 raised $89,920.33 for local charities.

The event, dubbed "Heroes vs. Villains" presented by Arconic, is the most successful one-night sports-related fundraising effort in Quad-Cities history, according to a release from the TaxSlayer Center.

The event drew nearly 6,000 fans and raised money to support Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection through the Genesis Health Services Foundation. It also included the split of the 50/50 raffle benefiting the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0