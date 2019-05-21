Hawkeyes are preseason picks
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and return specialist and receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette were named Tuesday as first-team preseason all-Big Ten picks by Athlon Sports.
Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and defensive back Geno Stone were named to the second team, defensive end Chauncey Golston and defensive back Matt Hankins received third-team honors while quarterback Nate Stanley and running back Mekhi Sargent earned fourth-team recognition.
Hawkeyes' Leonard honored
Iowa junior Grant Leonard was named Tuesday as a second-team all-Big Ten selection in baseball, the lone Hawkeye named to the teams selected by league coaches.
The relief pitcher from Mokena, Illinois, finished the regular season 13-for-13 in save opportunities, tying the Iowa single-season record and the second most in the Big Ten this season.
In 26 appearances covering 31.2 innings, Leonard has a 2.84 ERA with 32 strikeouts and nine walks.
CCIW joins officiating group
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin is joining the Men's Basketball Officiating Consortium, which represents the Big Ten, Horizon League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Summit League and Northern Sun Conference
The CCIW and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both Division III leagues, will be affiliate members of the consortium which will now provide regional officiating oversight for 96 institutions in 22 states.
