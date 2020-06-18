Local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Augie hires water polo coach

Ryan Pryor has been named the first water polo coach in Augustana College history.

Pryor, who most recently enjoyed a successful six-year run as the women’s head coach at Virginia Military Institute, will handle both the women's and men’s programs for the Vikings. Game action will begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Pryor, who had been at VMI since September of 2014, will be starting from scratch. The impetus in starting the two new sports is the construction of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D. Center for Health and Human Performance. Construction on the new facility, which will house all aquatics events for Augustana, started in March and is scheduled to finish by the fall of 2021.

Pryor, a native of Holland, Mich., is a 2007 graduate of the University of Michigan with degrees in both English and communication studies. He also received his Juris Doctorate from Michigan’s Law School in 2010.

He was a member of the club water polo team at Michigan during both his undergraduate days and his time in law school.

