Bees' Reemtsma, Plumb named
St. Ambrose track athletes Jack Reemstma and Ashley Plumb were named Tuesday to the Google Cloud academic all-District 3 track and field/cross country team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Reemstma, a senior from Davenport Central, and Plumb, a senior from Macomb, Illinois, were honored for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.3 or better in a district which includes NAIA colleges in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Vikings' Butcher, Glatz honored
Augustana senior Mackenzie Butcher and junior Madi Glatz have been named to the Google Cloud academic all-District 7 women's track and field/cross country team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Butcher, a pole vaulter from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is three-time College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin champion and national qualifier indoors and a two-time CCIW champ and national qualifier outdoors. A 3.81 student in biochemistry, Butcher finished 15th in the pole vault at the NCAA Division III Championships last weekend.
Glatz earned all-American honors in the 1,600-meter relay indoors in 2018 and was a CCIW placewinner in the triple jump and 400 this season. The Morton, Illinois native is a 3.81 student in English and secondary education.
Augie's Wilkerson honored
Brandon Wilkerson, an Augustana senior from Stelle, Illinois, was named Tuesday as a Google Cloud academic all-District 7 selection in men's track and field and cross country.
District 7 includes NCAA Division III student-athletes from institutions located in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
A two-time steeplechase all-American, Wilkerson is a 3.82 student mathematics and secondary education at Augustana.
NAIA honors four Bees
Four members of the St. Ambrose softball program were named Tuesday as Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes, among a group of 510 players nationwide recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or better while achieving junior academic status.
The Fighting Bees' Morgan Krieger, Libby Munsterman, Christina Pembrook and Madelyn Thompson received the accolades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.