Local briefs

Storm bring back Di Salvo
Peter Di Salvo, the winningest goaltender in the history of the Southern Professional Hockey League, has signed a training camp contract with the Quad City Storm.
Di Salvo, 30, was an original member of the Storm, playing 38 games with them in 2018-19 and 28 in the abbreviated 2019-20 season. He recorded nine wins and a save percentage of .925 during that season.
He played last season for the SPHL’s Knoxville Bears, registering a .909 save percentage in 21 regular-season games.
He set the all-time wins mark in SPHL history last season playing with Knoxville. Di Salvo went 10-6-4, collecting his 105th career win, breaking the previous mark of 103 set by Chad Collins, who played with three SPHL teams from 2004-09.
Di Salvo is now 105-74-15 with a 2.77 goals against average in his SPHL career.
Bandits' Loftin honored
Quad Cities River Bandits infielder Nick Loftin was named Monday as the player of the week in the High A Central League.
Loftin's week was highlighted by a 5-for-6 performance in the River Bandits' 14-12 win Sunday over South Bend. Loftin hit for the cycle in the win, completing it with a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The 32nd overall selection in baseball's 2020 draft out of Baylor, Loftin has hit safely in his last 15 games including all five he played in last week.
In the River Bandits' series against the Cubs, Loftin hit .522 with 12 hits in 23 at-bats. He hit three doubles, two triples and two homers while driving home four runs.
LumberKings earn title
With a 6-4 victory over Quincy on Sunday, the Clinton LumberKings secured the second-half championship in the Great River Division in the Prospect League's Western Conference.
The win moves manager Jack Dahm's team, which finished fourth in the four-team division in the first half, into postseason play beginning later this week.
Clinton will face first-half division champion Normal in a one-game, winner-take-all playoff match-up on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Normal, Ill.
The winner advances to a one-game conference championship game on Saturday, where a spot in a best-of-three league championship series will be at stake.
UNI's Brinkman, Penning named
Northern Iowa defensive tackle Jared Brinkman and offensive tackle Trevor Penning were named Monday as preseason all-Americans at the Football Championship Subdivision by Stats Perform.
Brinkman, a consensus first-team all-American during the Panthers' spring season, was named to the first team while Penning was awarded second-team recognition.
Vogler set to defend title
Two-time defending champion Shannyn Vogler of Moline will defend her title in the 42nd Illinois State Junior Girls Championship this week at Aldeen Golf Course in Rockford.
The 36-hole tournament, including a field of 71 players, begins Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.
Vogler, who attends Rivermont Collegiate, won the Iowa Class 4A high school championship while playing for Bettendorf High School in June.