Local briefs

Storm bring back Di Salvo

Peter Di Salvo, the winningest goaltender in the history of the Southern Professional Hockey League, has signed a training camp contract with the Quad City Storm.

Di Salvo, 30, was an original member of the Storm, playing 38 games with them in 2018-19 and 28 in the abbreviated 2019-20 season. He recorded nine wins and a save percentage of .925 during that season.

He played last season for the SPHL’s Knoxville Bears, registering a .909 save percentage in 21 regular-season games.

He set the all-time wins mark in SPHL history last season playing with Knoxville. Di Salvo went 10-6-4, collecting his 105th career win, breaking the previous mark of 103 set by Chad Collins, who played with three SPHL teams from 2004-09.

Di Salvo is now 105-74-15 with a 2.77 goals against average in his SPHL career.

Bandits' Loftin honored

Quad Cities River Bandits infielder Nick Loftin was named Monday as the player of the week in the High A Central League.