local briefs

Big Ten honors six area athletes

Six Quad-City area athletes competing for the University of Iowa are among 946 student-athletes from Big Ten winter sports programs named Monday as academic all-Big Ten selections.

Iowa athletes honored were men's basketball players Michael Baer of Bettendorf and Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine, women's swimmers Sage Ohlensehlen and Clair Park of Bettendorf and Sarah Schemmel of Durant and wrestler Paul Glynn of Bettendorf.

Baer and Wieskamp were joined by teammates Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge on the list.

Eight members of the Iowa women's basketball team — Logan Cook, Monika Czinano, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinger, Alexis Sevillian, Tomi Taiwo and Paula Valino Ramos — were honored.

Glynn was among 17 Iowa wrestlers honored, joining Zach Axmear, Tony Cassioppi, Connor Corbin, Aaron Costello, Michael Kemerer, Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Aaron Meyer, Max Murin, Danny Murphy, Keegan Shaw, Preston Stephenson, Justin Stickley, Vince Turk, Jacob Warner and Kaleb Young.

To be eligible for academic all-Big Ten honors, students must be on a varsity team, be enrolled for a minimum of 12 months and carry a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.