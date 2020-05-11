local briefs

Big Ten honors six area athletes
Six Quad-City area athletes competing for the University of Iowa are among 946 student-athletes from Big Ten winter sports programs named Monday as academic all-Big Ten selections.
Iowa athletes honored were men's basketball players Michael Baer of Bettendorf and Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine, women's swimmers Sage Ohlensehlen and Clair Park of Bettendorf and Sarah Schemmel of Durant and wrestler Paul Glynn of Bettendorf.
Baer and Wieskamp were joined by teammates Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge on the list.
Eight members of the Iowa women's basketball team — Logan Cook, Monika Czinano, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinger, Alexis Sevillian, Tomi Taiwo and Paula Valino Ramos — were honored.
Glynn was among 17 Iowa wrestlers honored, joining Zach Axmear, Tony Cassioppi, Connor Corbin, Aaron Costello, Michael Kemerer, Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Aaron Meyer, Max Murin, Danny Murphy, Keegan Shaw, Preston Stephenson, Justin Stickley, Vince Turk, Jacob Warner and Kaleb Young.
To be eligible for academic all-Big Ten honors, students must be on a varsity team, be enrolled for a minimum of 12 months and carry a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
One athlete from Iowa, women's gymnast Allie Gilchrist, and two from Illinois, basketball player Zach Griffith and women's gymnast Kylie Noonan, were among 23 Big Ten winter sports athletes to maintain perfect GPAs.
Vikings' Moore named MVP
Junior Trever Moore was named as the most valuable player on the Augustana men's lacrosse team following its abbreviated 2020 season.
The attack and midfielder from Naperville, Ill., led the Vikings with 19 goals, 10 assists and 29 points during the seven-game season. His per-game average of 1.43 assists was one pace to set a single-season program record. Moore was also third on the team with 20 ground balls and fourth with six caused turnovers.
Sophomore long stick midfielder Matt Pierson was recognized as the defensive player of the year, junior Shane Forsythe was named offensive player of the year, sophomore John Calabrese won the Ground Ball Award, junior midfielder Adam Fisher was named Most Improved, defender Paul Huber was named the Rookie of the Year and senior long stick middle Ryan Oates received the Big Team-Little Me Award.
