Local briefs

Shinkaruk suspension finalized

Quad City Storm forward/defenseman Carter Shinkaruk was suspended two additional games by the SPHL Tuesday as a result of his actions in Saturday's game against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Shinkaruk was suspended for Sunday's game against the Vermilion County Bobcats after being assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials at the end of the third period.

After further review, the league extended his suspension to include this weekend's games against Peoria.

Storm place Mangone on waivers

The Quad City Storm waived forward Nick Mangone Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had played in 24 games with the Storm, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists. He was placed on team suspension March 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0