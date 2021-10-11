local briefs

Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Hankins
University of Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins was named Monday as the co-defensive player of the week in the Big Ten Conference.
Hankins finished with five tackles in the Hawkeyes' 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked Penn State, including a solo stop on a fourth-and-3 play with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the game to stop a Nittany Lions' drive that had moved to the Iowa 45-yard line.
The senior from Lewisville, Texas, ended Penn State's next possession as well with a fourth-down interception. The pick was Hankins' third of the season.
Hankins is the third Hawkeye in seven weeks to earn defensive player of the week honors from the Big Ten. Riley Moss was recognized following a season-opening win over Indiana and Jack Campbell was honored after a victory over Colorado State.
Illini time set, Cyclones wait
The starting time for the University of Illinois' football game at Penn State on Oct. 23 was set on Monday.
The Fighting Illini will visit the Nittany Lions at 11 a.m. that day for a game that will be televised by ABC.
The starting time for Iowa State's home game that day against Oklahoma State remains undetermined. The Big 12 Conference's television partners have opted to use a six-day pick for all conference games that weekend and will set starting times following this weekend's action.