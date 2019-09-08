Dolphin speaks at Grid Club
Gary Dolphin, the play-by-play voice for football and men's basketball on the Hawkeye Radio Network, is scheduled to be the featured speaker today at the Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Dolphin will join Quad-City area high school and college football coaches in speaking at noon luncheon at the Knight of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The Grid Club luncheon series is in its 74th year and is open to the public. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 and include a noon buffet luncheon as well as the program.
McElvain receives MVFC award
The Missouri Valley Football Conference named UNI freshman quarterback Will McElvain the newcomer of the week after leading the Panthers to a 34-14 win over Southern Utah Saturday.
McElvain, a Des Moines Lincoln grad, went 17-of-25 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the win, all three scores coming in the first half. He also added eight carries for 23 yards. In two games, McElvain is 42-of-67 for 490 yards and four touchdowns.
