Hawkeyes earn academic honors

Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Jacob Warner and Kaleb Young were named Friday to the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I all-academic team.

Among 142 wrestlers nationwide honored, Lee and Marinelli received the recognition for the second straight year while Warner and Young were named for the first time.

To make the team, the wrestlers had to maintain a 3.2 grade point average and win 60 percent of their matches.

