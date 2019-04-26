Hawkeyes earn academic honors
Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee, Alex Marinelli, Jacob Warner and Kaleb Young were named Friday to the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I all-academic team.
Among 142 wrestlers nationwide honored, Lee and Marinelli received the recognition for the second straight year while Warner and Young were named for the first time.
To make the team, the wrestlers had to maintain a 3.2 grade point average and win 60 percent of their matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.