local briefs

QC rowers sweep titles

For the second straight year, boys and girls entries from the Y QC rowing team swept varsity titles at the Midwest Junior Rowing Championships at William H. Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio.

The boys and girls teams won the 1x, 2x and 4x varsity races and the girls team won the women's sculling team point trophy for the ninth consecutive year. The team also won bronze medals in the women's second varsity 2x and men's U17 2x competition.

With the success, 11 Y QC Rowing boats qualified for the US Rowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Fla., next month, competition that will include the top finishers from each regional.

Hawkeyes sweep weekly honors

A weekend sweep of Indiana led Iowa to sweep weekly Big Ten Conference baseball player of the week honors.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf was named the Big Ten co-player of the week, redshirt senior Dylan Nedved earned Big Ten pitcher of the week honors and Keaton Anthony was recognized as the league's freshman of the week.

Huckstorf, who was also named Tuesday as the Dick Howser Trophy national co-hitter of the week, was honored for batting .538 with three home runs, 12 RBI and five runs during three-game series with the Hoosiers.

Nedved tossed six shutout innings and allowed one hit while striking out six in a series-clinching win and Anthony homered in three straight games and finished with five RBI.

Iowa father-son camp set

Spots for the University of Iowa men's basketball program's annual father-son camp are available.

The camp runs June 17-18 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and is designed for boys in grades K-6 in the fall of 2022. The cost is $295 per father and son pair, with an additional cost of $200 for additional sons, for the camp which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Saturday.

Campers will stay at local hotels with breakfast provided with the room cost and reservation included in the camp payment. Coach Fran McCaffery and Hawkeye coaches and players provide instruction at the camp which includes fundamentals, games and contests.

For additional information or to register online, visit the Iowa Sports Camp website at iowasportscamps.com.

