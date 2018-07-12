Cyclones earn all-Big 12 honors

Iowa State running back David Montgomery, cornerback Brian Peavy and defensive end JaQuon Bailey landed spots on the Big 12 preseason all-conference football team.

Montgomery rushed for 1,146 yards and ranked fifth on the team with 36 receptions a year ago, Peavy is a three-time all-conference choice who finished with 88 tackles and led ISU with four takeaways last season while Bailey paced the Cyclones with seven sacks among his 34 tackles in 2017.

The players were selected by a group of media representatives who cover the conference.

Kids Day at Kinnick set

Iowa will host its annual Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 11.

An autograph session for youths will precede the noon public practice, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with free schedule posters and rosters available. Fans are discouraged from bringing addition items to be signed.

Gates A and E at the stadium will open at 11 a.m. with seating allowed in the south and west grandstand. Normal game-day policies and procedures in and around the stadium will be enforced.

