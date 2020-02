Haliburton is Cousy candidate

Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton has been named one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Haliburton, who is averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game is joined on the list by Big 12 rivals Jared Butler of Baylor and Devon Dotson of Kansas along with Michigan State's Cassius Winston and six others.

The list will be narrowed by five finalists in March with the winner being named April 10.

