Local briefs

Wallace named all-American

University of Iowa pitcher and Davenport Assumption graduate Trenton Wallace was selected as a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Wallace is the ninth Hawkeye, just the fourth pitcher, under head coach Rick Heller to earn All-America distinction. He was one of two players from the Big Ten to earn All-America honors along with Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach.

The Rock Island native became the first player in school history to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors during the 2021 season. In his first season in the weekend rotation, Wallace finished the season with a 7-1 record and a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts with a league-leading 106 strikeouts. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Iowa won eight straight series openers from April 2 on and with Wallace on the mound, the Hawkeyes won all but two series openers. His 106 strikeouts are the second-most in a single-season in school history, trailing only Jim Magrane’s 110 strikeouts in 1999.

