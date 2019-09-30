Iowa, ISU, Illinois times set

Starting times for football games involving Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois on Oct. 12 were announced Monday.

The Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium that day has been set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Telecast plans for the game will not be finalized until after this weekend's games but the game will be televised by either ABC, FS1 or BTN.

The Cyclones' game at West Virginia will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The Fighting Illini will host Michigan beginning at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by ABC.

Butkus statue to be unveiled

Illinois announced Monday that the larger-than-life statue of former Fighting Illini linebacker Dick Butkus will be unveiled on Oct. 11 at a 2 p.m. ceremony outside the entrance of the Smith Football Center adjacent to Memorial Stadium.

The bronze likeness of Butkus stands 12 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds and was designed by Nebraska native and Illinois alum George Lundeen, whose work include the bronze statute of Red Grange that sits on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Butkus is scheduled to attend the ceremony, which is open to the public free of charge.

Valley honors UNI pair

Northern Iowa linebacker Chris Kolarevic and quarterback Will McElvain were among weekly award winners in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Kloarevic, a sophomore, saw his first action since Oct. 18, 2018, and was named the defensive player of the week after recording four tackles and a sack in the Panthers' loss at Weber State.

McElvain was named the MVFC newcomer of the week. The freshman from Des Moines threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, completing 16 of 29 passes, and rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries.

Storm tickets go on sale

Single game tickets for the Quad-City Storm's upcoming season go on sale today at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at quadcitystorm.com or by visiting the TaxSlayer Center box office.

The Storm's home opener is Oct. 25 against the Huntsville Havoc.

