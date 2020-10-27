local briefs

Garza is preseason All-American

University of Iowa men's basketball player Luka Garza has been named to the first team of CBS Sports’ preseason All-America basketball team.

The 6-foot-11 senior averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and enters this season needing only 558 points to become the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader.

He was named the national player of the year by six national news outlets following a record-setting junior season as well as also being named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year, the USBWA District VI Player of the Year and the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Iowa wrestlers compete in Open

Thirteen Iowa wrestlers will compete in an undercard Sunday at the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Iowa announced Tuesday that All-Americans Abe Assad, Max Murin, Jacob Warner and Kaleb Young will be among those competing in an eight-bout undercard beginning at 4 p.m. Hawkeye newcomers Patrick Kennedy, Bretli Reyna and Jesse Ybarra will also be taking part.