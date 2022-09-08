Local briefs

Harty is Iowa honorary captain

Former defensive lineman John Harty will serve as Iowa's honorary captain for Saturday's football game against Iowa State.

The Sioux City native was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and a 1980 team captain who recorded 232 tackles during his collegiate career. He was part of two Super Bowl championship teams while playing for the San Francisco 49ers from 1981-86.

Vintage football game is Saturday

The annual Vintage American Football Game returns Saturday afternoon to Douglas Park in Rock Island. The matchup features the Rock Island Independents versus the Moline Universal Tractors.

The game is to celebrate the pro football history in the city of Rock Island and the surrounding Quad-City area.

Teams will be wearing custom-designed replica jerseys and leather helmets and use a 1920s-style melon football. Warmups begin around 11 a.m., with introductions scheduled for noon and the game to kick off around 12:30 p.m.

There is no admission. Vintage football T-shirts, footballs and memorabilia will be available for sale.

Pro Disc Golf Masters hits Q-C

Around 300 participants will compete in the Professional Disc Golf Association Tim Selinske Masters Championships in the Quad-Cities beginning Thursday.

The field includes men and women ages 40 and over from 37 states who have qualified for the event, which will award more than $15,000 in cash prizes to top finishers in competition that runs through Sunday.

Visit Quad Cities and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply brought the tournament to the area. Play begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at courses at Eastern Avenue Park in Davenport, Devil's Glen Park and Middle Park in Bettendorf and Camden 1 and Camden II in Milan. The finals and awards ceremony are scheduled for Sunday at Camden I and II in Milan.

A Fly Mart vendors event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Centre in Milan.

The public is invited to watch tournament play throughout the week and is welcome to attend the Fly Mart event.