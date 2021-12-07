Local briefs

AP honors Hawkeyes, Illini
Nine members of the Iowa football team and one player from Illinois were named Tuesday by the Associated Press to its All-Big Ten team.
The Hawkeyes' Tyler Linderbaum and Riley Moss received first-team recognition. A third-year starting center, Linderbaum was one of three players on the team to receiving unanimous first-team recognition. Moss, a senior who ranks third in the Big Ten with four interceptions, was named as a first-team cornerback.
The Fighting Illini's Kerby Joseph was selected as a first-team safety by the AP. Joseph tied for the national lead with five interceptions and tied for third nationally with three fumble recoveries.
Iowa safety Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Matt Hankins, return specialist Charlie Jones, offensive guard Kyler Schott, kicker Caleb Shudak and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg received second-team honors from the AP.
The AP named Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the Big Ten coach of the year, split offensive player of the year honors between Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and chose Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson as its defensive player of the year.