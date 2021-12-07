 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local briefs
0 Comments

Local briefs

  • 0

AP honors Hawkeyes, Illini

Nine members of the Iowa football team and one player from Illinois were named Tuesday by the Associated Press to its All-Big Ten team.

The Hawkeyes' Tyler Linderbaum and Riley Moss received first-team recognition. A third-year starting center, Linderbaum was one of three players on the team to receiving unanimous first-team recognition. Moss, a senior who ranks third in the Big Ten with four interceptions, was named as a first-team cornerback.

The Fighting Illini's Kerby Joseph was selected as a first-team safety by the AP. Joseph tied for the national lead with five interceptions and tied for third nationally with three fumble recoveries.

Iowa safety Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Matt Hankins, return specialist Charlie Jones, offensive guard Kyler Schott, kicker Caleb Shudak and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg received second-team honors from the AP.

The AP named Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the Big Ten coach of the year, split offensive player of the year honors between Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and chose Michigan end Aidan Hutchinson as its defensive player of the year.

Correction

Rock Island boys cross country runner Jayden Putnam's name was omitted from the All-Metro team that published in the Saturday, Dec. 4 edition.

Putnam, a sophomore, should have been included in the list of honorable mention selections.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News