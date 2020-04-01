local briefs

Schiferl, a junior libero and defensive specialist from Arlington Heights, Ill., earned all-conference honors for the second time after leading the team for the third year in a row with an average of 2.55 digs per set.

A junior outside hitter from Frankfort, Ill., Szara recorded a team-leading 176 kills in addition to recording 40 digs and 28 blocks.

Murphy, a junior outside hitter from Lombard, Ill., finished ninth in the CCIW with a .261 attack percentage and an average of 2.76 kills per set.

A sophomore middle hitter from Frankfort, Ill., Zavala established a school single-season record with a .355 attack percentage. He was second on the team with 160 kills and 40 blocks and tied for third with 11 service aces.

Farley fills UNI vacancies

Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley has filled coaching staff vacancies with the hiring of Shawn Watson as an offensive assistant coaching quarterbacks and Joe Ganz as the wide receivers coach.

Watson joins UNI after working as an offensive quality control assistant at Georgia last season. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, a role he also filled at Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville among nine stops he has made with power-five programs.

Ganz worked for the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Youngstown State. A former Nebraska quarterback, Ganz was coached by Watson during his collegiate career with the Cornhuskers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0