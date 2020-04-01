local briefs

Jones, Lambert share Augie MVP
Seniors Lex Jones and Mia Lambert share most valuable player honors for the Augustana women's basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
Jones, a guard from Chicago, became the first Vikings player in nearly three decades to become a two-time first-team All-CCIW selection after leading Augustana in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. She was also recognized as the program's defensive player of the year and top rebounder, setting a school record with 306 boards.
Lambert, a guard from Macomb, Ill., established a school record with 63 3-point baskets while averaging 10.3 points per game.
Coach Mark Beinborn also announced that guard Emily Ness, a senior from Sandwich, Ill., won the Viking Values award and sophomore forward Lauren Hall of Rock Island was named the team's most improved player for the second straight year. Hall averaged 9.3 points per game and was the team's second-leading rebounder at 7.1 per game.
Viking spikers earn CCIW honors
Four members of the Augustana men's volleyball team have earned All-CCIW honors for the 2020 season.
Jason Szara, Justin Murphy, Matthew Schiferl and Luis Zavala all earned second-team recognition from CCIW coaches after leading the Vikings to a 12-9 record, including a 4-2 mark in an abbreviated conference season.
Schiferl, a junior libero and defensive specialist from Arlington Heights, Ill., earned all-conference honors for the second time after leading the team for the third year in a row with an average of 2.55 digs per set.
A junior outside hitter from Frankfort, Ill., Szara recorded a team-leading 176 kills in addition to recording 40 digs and 28 blocks.
Murphy, a junior outside hitter from Lombard, Ill., finished ninth in the CCIW with a .261 attack percentage and an average of 2.76 kills per set.
A sophomore middle hitter from Frankfort, Ill., Zavala established a school single-season record with a .355 attack percentage. He was second on the team with 160 kills and 40 blocks and tied for third with 11 service aces.
Farley fills UNI vacancies
Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley has filled coaching staff vacancies with the hiring of Shawn Watson as an offensive assistant coaching quarterbacks and Joe Ganz as the wide receivers coach.
Watson joins UNI after working as an offensive quality control assistant at Georgia last season. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, a role he also filled at Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville among nine stops he has made with power-five programs.
Ganz worked for the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at Youngstown State. A former Nebraska quarterback, Ganz was coached by Watson during his collegiate career with the Cornhuskers.
