Local briefs

Quarterback Club luncheons sacked
Following the decision of the IHSA to postpone the start of the 2020-21 Illinois high school football season to February, and the CCIW canceling Augustana College football, the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club will postpone scheduled Friday Quarterback Club luncheons.
In a tradition going back at least 40 years, the luncheons feature the head football coaches from Augustana College along with those from Rock Island and Alleman High Schools.
“We appreciate the willingness of coaches Todd Depoorter, Steve Bell, and Ben Hammer, to spend their time as key speakers at our head table for the weekly luncheons,” said Bob Swanson, who emceed the event. “We definitely look forward to convening our meetings in February when football resumes. We hope to offer Bankboard Club luncheons starting in late November, featuring the head basketball coaches from Augustana, Alleman and Rocky. Much depends on our host site.”
CCIW adds women's bowling
The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin has added women's bowling as a conference sport, making it the 25th sport sponsored at a championship level by the 75-year-old conference.
CCIW members Augustana, Carthage, Elmhurst, Illinois Wesleyan and North Central currently offer women's bowling as an intercollegiate sport, with Carthage and Illinois Wesleyan beginning programs during the 2020-21 academic year.
Three schools — Aurora, Marian (Wis.) and Lakeland — will join the CCIW as a associate members in women's bowling.
With the additions, the CCIW will be one program over the required seven institutions to give the conference an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III postseason field beginning in the spring of 2023.
Summit League delays fall start
The Presidents Council of The Summit League has announced it will delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delay will result in a conference-only schedule in the sports of men's soccer, women's soccer and women's volleyball for league members, including Western Illinois.
Competition schedules for men's and women's cross country teams and non-championship schedule segments for men's and women's golf and women's tennis teams will also be delays until Sept. 23.
Training and practices will continue at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
The decision does not impact Western Illinois' football program, which competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
ARC plans fall competition
Athletic teams in the American Rivers Conference were given the green light to compete this fall by the conference's Presidents Council with reduced schedules.
The council this week approved playing a reduced conference-only football schedule and a single round-robin schedule in men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. Schedule reductions are also planned in men's and women's cross country and women's golf.
Revised schedules will be announced as soon as they are approved by the league's governance groups.
The council also agreed to allow non-conference competition at the discretion of the conference's nine institutions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!