Local briefs

Quarterback Club luncheons sacked

Following the decision of the IHSA to postpone the start of the 2020-21 Illinois high school football season to February, and the CCIW canceling Augustana College football, the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club will postpone scheduled Friday Quarterback Club luncheons.

In a tradition going back at least 40 years, the luncheons feature the head football coaches from Augustana College along with those from Rock Island and Alleman High Schools.

“We appreciate the willingness of coaches Todd Depoorter, Steve Bell, and Ben Hammer, to spend their time as key speakers at our head table for the weekly luncheons,” said Bob Swanson, who emceed the event. “We definitely look forward to convening our meetings in February when football resumes. We hope to offer Bankboard Club luncheons starting in late November, featuring the head basketball coaches from Augustana, Alleman and Rocky. Much depends on our host site.”

CCIW adds women's bowling

The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin has added women's bowling as a conference sport, making it the 25th sport sponsored at a championship level by the 75-year-old conference.