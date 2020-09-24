Local briefs

UNI, Western set schedules
Revised football schedules for teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, including Northern Iowa and Western Illinois, were announced Thursday.
All conference teams will be playing eight-game schedules over a nine-week period, four at home and four on the road, beginning on the third weekend of February.
UNI opens at home on Feb. 20 against Illinois State and will host Missouri State on March 6, North Dakota State on April 10 and South Dakota State on April 17.
The Panthers' first road game is at South Dakota on Friday, Feb. 26. UNI will play three additional road games in March, visiting Western Illinois on March 13, Southern Illinois on March 20 and Youngstown State on March 27.
Western Illinois opens the season on Friday, Feb. 19 at South Dakota and plays at Illinois State on March 6 before its March 13 home opener against UNI.
The Leathernecks will also host North Dakota on March 27, Youngstown State on April 3 and Indiana State on April 17.
Western Illinois' other two road games are at South Dakota State on March 20 and Southern Illinois on April 10.
Storm bring in Mangone
The Quad City Storm signed rookie forward Nick Mangone to their training camp roster Wednesday.
Mangone, 24, played collegiately at Nichols College, a Division III school in Dudley, Mass. In his senior year, the Massapequa Park, N.Y., native scored nine goals and added five assists in 27 games.
In four years with the Bison, Mangone played in 108 games, scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists for 41 points.
Mangone is the third rookie to join the Storm, along with goaltender Bailey MacBurnie and defenseman Connor Chambers, who played three games with the Storm last season.
Governor's Cup set for Saturday
The Iowa Governor's Cup, the official stock car championship of Iowa, will be held Saturday at the Davenport Speedway.
The event will feature the Super Late Model Racing-Hoker Trucking East Series. The Davenport event is the penultimate race in the inaugural season of the Hoker Trucking Series. Tad Pospisil of Norfolk, Neb., leads the point standings with Justin Kay of Wheatland in second.
Also racing at the Iowa Governor’s Cup will be Modifieds competing for a $1,000-to-win prize. Both SportMods and Street Stocks will be racing for $500-to-win. 4-Stocks and the American Iron Racing Series are also in action.
The pit gate for the Iowa Governor's Cup opens at 3 p.m. The grandstand opens at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 and racing to follow. Grandstand tickets for adults are $20. Seniors and teens pay $18. Children 12 and younger are free with paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
