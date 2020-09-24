Local briefs

Mangone, 24, played collegiately at Nichols College, a Division III school in Dudley, Mass. In his senior year, the Massapequa Park, N.Y., native scored nine goals and added five assists in 27 games.

In four years with the Bison, Mangone played in 108 games, scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists for 41 points.

Mangone is the third rookie to join the Storm, along with goaltender Bailey MacBurnie and defenseman Connor Chambers, who played three games with the Storm last season.

Governor's Cup set for Saturday

The Iowa Governor's Cup, the official stock car championship of Iowa, will be held Saturday at the Davenport Speedway.

The event will feature the Super Late Model Racing-Hoker Trucking East Series. The Davenport event is the penultimate race in the inaugural season of the Hoker Trucking Series. Tad Pospisil of Norfolk, Neb., leads the point standings with Justin Kay of Wheatland in second.

Also racing at the Iowa Governor’s Cup will be Modifieds competing for a $1,000-to-win prize. Both SportMods and Street Stocks will be racing for $500-to-win. 4-Stocks and the American Iron Racing Series are also in action.

The pit gate for the Iowa Governor's Cup opens at 3 p.m. The grandstand opens at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 and racing to follow. Grandstand tickets for adults are $20. Seniors and teens pay $18. Children 12 and younger are free with paid adult. Pit passes are $35.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0