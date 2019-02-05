Weather wipes out Tuesday prep schedule
The entire slate of Mississippi Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball games were called off Tuesday night because of freezing rain.
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley have rescheduled their girl-boy doubleheader for tonight at PV starting at 6. Davenport Central and North Scott will play its boys basketball game at 6 p.m. today, while the girls game will be Thursday evening at Central.
Burlington and Muscatine will play girls and boys games today. Assumption and Clinton boys tilt has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. today in Clinton. The girls game will not be made up.
The girl-boy basketball doubleheader between city rivals Davenport West and Davenport North will be held on Thursday at North.
Meanwhile, the Class 2A regional team duals in Williamsburg (involving Assumption) and Manchester (involving Camanche and West Liberty) has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today.
McKeown placed on season-ending IR
The Quad-City Storm placed forward Joe McKeown on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, ending McKeown's season.
McKeown had been placed on the 30-day IR last Friday with an upper body injury. He is tied for second on the team with eight goals and 18 points.
