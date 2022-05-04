local briefs

Bees host spring game

The St. Ambrose University football program will hold its first spring football game under head coach Vince Fillipp on Saturday.

Open to the public with no admission charge, the spring game will be held at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex beginning at 1 p.m. In addition to the game, there will be prize giveaways and fan vs. player competitions. Concessions will be available at the site.

CCIW honors three Vikings

Three members of the Augustana College men's lacrosse team have received All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin recognition.

Matt Pierson (Sr., Downers Grove, Ill.) a long stick midfielder, earned first-team honors and was named the CCIW defensive player of the year. He recorded 88 ground balls and caused 60 turnovers. His average of 5.87 ground balls per game ranked fifth in the CCIW.

Defender Paul Huber (Jr., Oak Park, Ill.) earned first-team honors as well. He caused 27 turnovers and collected 47 ground balls.

Faceoff specialist John Calabrese (Sr., Park Ridge, Ill.) was awarded second-team All-CCIW honors. He won 187 faceoffs in 2022 for a .601 faceoff percentage which ranked sixth in the CCIW.

Moline's King honored again

Darius King, the top thrower for the University of Northern Iowa track & field squad, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week.

King battled tough weather conditions and the world record holder to finish fifth at the Drake Relays in the elite division of shot put last weekend to earn this week's award.

King took fifth in a field that contained Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser. The top three spots in the invitational division went to competitors with top-15 marks in the world: Crouser, Nick Ponzio and Payton Otterdahl.

King threw 19.19 meters (62 feet, 11.5 inches) and continues to lead the conference with a mark that ranks sixth in the nation.

The Panther reset his own UNI shot put record with a throw of 20.26 meters (66-5.75) at the Musco Twilight on April 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0