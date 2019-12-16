Local briefs

Storm sign Devine

The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Ryan Devine over the weekend.

Devine, 27, is in his fifth season of professional hockey, split between the Federal Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

He started the season with the Macon Mayhem before being claimed off waivers by the Storm on Saturday. He played in the Storm's 1-0 loss to the Mayhem Saturday.

In 39 career SPHL games, Devine has three goals and five assists.

Cyclones' Joens recognized

Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was named Monday as the Big 12 player of the week and the ESPNW national player of the week in women's basketball.

The guard followed a 26-point, 12-rebound performance against Iowa last Wednesday by scoring a career-high 41 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Cyclones' win over Wright State on Sunday.

Joens, who ranks second nationally in scoring at 24.4 points per game, also drew 25 fouls last week and leads the nation with 77 free throws and 86 attempts.

CCIW honors Vikings' Jones