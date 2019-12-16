Local briefs

Storm sign Devine
The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Ryan Devine over the weekend.
Devine, 27, is in his fifth season of professional hockey, split between the Federal Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League.
He started the season with the Macon Mayhem before being claimed off waivers by the Storm on Saturday. He played in the Storm's 1-0 loss to the Mayhem Saturday.
In 39 career SPHL games, Devine has three goals and five assists.
Cyclones' Joens recognized
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was named Monday as the Big 12 player of the week and the ESPNW national player of the week in women's basketball.
The guard followed a 26-point, 12-rebound performance against Iowa last Wednesday by scoring a career-high 41 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Cyclones' win over Wright State on Sunday.
Joens, who ranks second nationally in scoring at 24.4 points per game, also drew 25 fouls last week and leads the nation with 77 free throws and 86 attempts.
CCIW honors Vikings' Jones
Alexis Jones, a senior on the Augustana women's basketball team, was named Monday as the player of the week in the college Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Jones scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and recorded five assists and six steals to help the Vikings to an 86-80 win over 22nd-ranked Illinois Wesleyan in Augustana's only game of the week.
UNI's Green wins weekly honor
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball player of the week.
Green averaged 22.5 points in two wins last week, including a 20-point game in leading the Panthers over 23rd-ranked Colorado. He added 25 points in a win over Grand Canyon that improved the Panthers' record to 10-1.
Augustana, Giovanine honored
The Augustana College men's basketball program and head coach Grey Giovanine were honored before Sunday's CCIW game against Illinois Wesleyan.
Illinois Basketball Coaches Association executive board member Steve Allen was at the game at Carver Center to recognize Augustana as one of just seven NCAA programs in the state of Illinois to have recorded 1,500 or more victories.
Entering the 2019-20 season, Illinois (1,790), McKendree (1,710), Bradley (1,669), Illinois Wesleyan (1,663), Illinois State (1,638), Augustana (1,562) and Southern Illinois (1,543) comprised the list of top winning schools.
Giovanine also received IBCA recognition as the organization's Herrins Award winner, which honored Giovanine for coaching his 500th collegiate victory. That came earlier this month with an 84-74 CCIW victory over Carroll.