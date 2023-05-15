Lee, Czinano earn top Iowa honors

Seniors Spencer Lee and Monika Czinano have been named as Iowa's Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients, an honor first presented in 1915 that is now awarded to one male and one female athlete in the graduating class at each institution who have "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work.''

Lee won three NCAA championships for the Iowa wrestling team, is a two-time recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy and a three-time academic all-Big Ten choice who completed his career with a 98-6 record.

Czinano finished her Iowa career as part of a team which reached the championship game at the NCAA Final Four. The women's basketball post player scored 2,413 points, had 787 rebounds and shot at least 67 percent from the field in each of the past four seasons.

Wallace earns NWL honor

Trenton Wallace, a former Davenport Assumption and Iowa pitcher from Rock Island, was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Northwest League.

Pitching for Vancouver, Wallace was recognized pitching five hitless and walk-free innings in a start against Everett on Friday night. The 11th round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2021 struck out seven batters to move to 4-1 on the season.

Wallace currently leads the Northwest League with a 1.80 ERA and 0.72 WHIP while averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and limiting opposing batters to a .157 average through five starts.

Vikings sent to Stevens Point

The Augustana baseball team which won its second straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship on Saturday has been assigned to play an NCAA Division III regional hosted by Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The Vikings (38-7) will face top-seeded Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-11) in a 10 a.m. tournament opener Friday in Stevens Point, Wis. A game between second-seeded Webster (30-14) and third-seeded Loras (29-15) will follow. Competition continues Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Hawkeyes accept NISC invite

The Iowa softball team has accepted an invitation to play in the fifth annual National Invitational Softball Championships, an eight-team tournament held in Fort Collins, Colo, beginning Friday.

The Hawkeyes will face Cal-Davis in an 11 a.m. opener. BYU, Cal State-Northridge, Maryland, San Jose State, South Dakota State and Tarleton State round out the field.