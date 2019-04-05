USBWA honors Gustafson
Iowa post player Megan Gustafson added to her collection of national player of the year honors Friday, named by the United States Basketball Writers Association as the recipient of its Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
The award was presented to the two-time Big Ten player of the year at a ceremony in Tampa prior to the national semifinal games.
Previously named the national player of the year by the Associated Press, espnW and selected as the winner of the Senior CLASS Award, Gustafson has led the country in scoring the past two seasons.
She established Iowa career scoring and rebounding records while leading the Hawkeyes to a 29-7 record, averaging 27.9 points and 13.4 rebounds for a Hawkeye team which reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.
Bees sweep way into CCAC finals
The 10th-ranked St. Ambrose men's volleyball deal dispatched Robert Morris in straight sets Friday to earn a spot in Saturday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference finals.
St. Ambrose (15-9) won 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.
Scott McGillis led the Bees with 10 kills and Adam Campbell totaled 22 assists.
The Bees will face St. Xavier, which topped Cardinal Stritch 9-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 in the other semifinal.
