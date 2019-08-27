Iowa wrestling tickets available
Season ticket packages for an Iowa wrestling home schedule that will include dual meets against Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Wisconsin are now available.
One other nonconference dual against an opponent that has not yet been announced is also part of the package which is priced at $85 for the public and $73 for faculty and staff.
Dates and times of the meets will be announced next week and all home matches will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The deadline for season ticket renewals is Sept. 13.
Tickets can obtained online at hawkeyesports.com or by calling (800) 424-2957.
