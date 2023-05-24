Iowa, Illinois draw Gavitt foes

Iowa will visit Creighton and Illinois will host Marquette as part of the 2023 Gavitt Games men's basketball series of games between Big Ten and Big East programs.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Omaha to face the Bluejays on Nov. 14, the same night the Fighting Illini welcome the defending Big East champions to the State Farm Center.

In both instances, the match-ups are rarities.

Iowa last faced Creighton in Des Moines in 2011 and last played the Bluejays in Omaha in 1999 while Marquette will be making its first appearance in Champaign in 31 years.

The games are part of a series of eight games between programs from the two conferences to be played from Nov. 13-17. All games will be televised by FS1 or BTN with starting times to be determined.

Both Iowa and Illinois will be playing in the event for the fifth time. The Hawkeyes played at Seton Hall a year ago while the Illini visited Marquette in 2021.

Davis joins Hawkeye staff

Former Iowa women's basketball player Tania Davis has joined the Iowa women's basketball staff as director of player development.

Davis was an assistant coach for the women's bsaketball program at Omaha from 2021-23 following a two-year stop at Clemson as a graduate assistant.

"Tania was a tremendous player who has now gained great coaching experience. It is so exciting to know she will now impact our program once again as director of player development,'' Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in announcing the hire.

A 1,000-point scorer for the Hawkeyes, Davis lettered at Iowa from 2016-19. She was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2016 and received honorable mention all-conference recognition in 2019.