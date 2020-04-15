Local briefs

Levine earns SPHL award
Peoria Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine was named Wednesday as the SPHL goaltender of the year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
Levine, who played for the Quad City Storm last season and the Quad City Mallards in 2014, led league goaltenders with a 2.07 goals against average, a .928 save percentage and three shootout wins. The Wheeling, Ill., native was tied for first with 22 wins and four shutouts and ranked second in minutes played and third in saves.
Stanley among Hampshire honorees
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was one of 1,432 college football players nationwide who was honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday as members of the Hampshire Honor Society.
The group is comprised of players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college careers, who have completed their eligibility and who were starters or significant contributors during the 2019 season.
Iowa and Northern Iowa are among 29 colleges that have had at least one player named to the Hampshire Society in each of the 14 years that the honor has existed.
A list of players from area colleges and/or area high schools who earned the honor:
Iowa: Nate Stanley
Iowa State: Conner Greene, Ray Lima, Collin Olson, Steve Wirtel
Illinois: Dre Brown, Reggie Corbin, Richie Petitbon, Caleb Reams
Northern Iowa: Joe Friedrich, Christian Jegen, Seth Thomas
Western Illinois: Eric Carrera, Zach Glisan, Tom Rehfeld
Northwest Missouri State: Ryan Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley)
Augustana: Andrew Anderson, John Cervino, Luke Sawicki, Daniel Tjaden (Assumption), Chaz Williams
Wartburg: Will Hasken (Northeast Goose Lake), Jake Kloft (Maquoketa)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!