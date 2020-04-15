Local briefs

Levine earns SPHL award

Peoria Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine was named Wednesday as the SPHL goaltender of the year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Levine, who played for the Quad City Storm last season and the Quad City Mallards in 2014, led league goaltenders with a 2.07 goals against average, a .928 save percentage and three shootout wins. The Wheeling, Ill., native was tied for first with 22 wins and four shutouts and ranked second in minutes played and third in saves.

Stanley among Hampshire honorees

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was one of 1,432 college football players nationwide who was honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday as members of the Hampshire Honor Society.

The group is comprised of players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college careers, who have completed their eligibility and who were starters or significant contributors during the 2019 season.

Iowa and Northern Iowa are among 29 colleges that have had at least one player named to the Hampshire Society in each of the 14 years that the honor has existed.