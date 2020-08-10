Local briefs

UNI gives fans ticket options
After announcing on Friday that its 2020 Missouri Valley Football Conference season was being postponed until next spring, Northern Iowa is giving fans who have purchased season tickets several options.
Fans can transfer season tickets to the spring season, transfer the balance to the Panther Scholarship Club as a 100% tax-deductible donation, apply the balance as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets or receive a full refund.
Season ticket holders have until Sept. 1 to make a selection. After that date, tickets will automatically be transferred to the spring season option. If a spring season does not occur, UNI athletics representatives will reach out to season ticket holders to assist them on options at that point.
For additional information, contact the UNI ticket office by phone at 319-273-4849 or by email at PSC@uni.edu.
American Rivers shifts plans
After initially planning to forge ahead with all fall sports as planned, the American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday the league will postpone football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball competition until the spring semester.
The council also approved plans to go forward with fall competition in men's and women's cross country, women's golf and women's tennis as scheduled.
The decision was made after the NCAA Board of Governors mandated regular testing for COVID-19 in several sports, a move which American Rivers leaders said left the conference with no option other than to move the sports.
Summit League delays season
The Summit League President's Council has voted to postpone regular-season and championships for fall sports until the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball are impacted in the conference which includes Western Illinois.
Valley unveils initiative
The Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled a collaborative series of social justice and racial equality initiatives Monday, titled "Mobilizing Voices for Change.''
The project includes a website, a podcast series and a historical perspective.
The conferences indicate they will work with Student-Athlete Advisory Committees and include athletes from each institution representing all sports sponsored by the two leagues.
Commissioner Doug Elgin said the initiative "will work to establish a strong and focused presence on our campuses and in our communities that will have a positive impact."
