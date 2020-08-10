Local briefs

UNI gives fans ticket options

After announcing on Friday that its 2020 Missouri Valley Football Conference season was being postponed until next spring, Northern Iowa is giving fans who have purchased season tickets several options.

Fans can transfer season tickets to the spring season, transfer the balance to the Panther Scholarship Club as a 100% tax-deductible donation, apply the balance as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets or receive a full refund.

Season ticket holders have until Sept. 1 to make a selection. After that date, tickets will automatically be transferred to the spring season option. If a spring season does not occur, UNI athletics representatives will reach out to season ticket holders to assist them on options at that point.

For additional information, contact the UNI ticket office by phone at 319-273-4849 or by email at PSC@uni.edu.

American Rivers shifts plans

After initially planning to forge ahead with all fall sports as planned, the American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Tuesday the league will postpone football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball competition until the spring semester.