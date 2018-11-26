All-Valley honors for Himmelman
Drew Himmelman, an Illinois State offensive lineman from Geneseo, was among players named Monday to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.
Himmelman, named to the league's all-freshman team a year ago, earned second-team recognition after starting 11 games this season.
Five players from Northern Iowa and three from Western Illinois received first-team honors from league coaches, sports information directors and media.
The Panthers placed tight end Briley Moore, offensive lineman Cal Twait, defensive lineman Rickey Neal, defensive back Xavior Williams and placekicker Austin Errthum on the first team. The Leathernecks were represented by fullback Clint Ratkovich, defensive lineman Khalen Saunders and linebacker Pete Swenson.
Gustafson repeats Big Ten feat
For the third time in as many weeks, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
The post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin, averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds while shooing 80 percent from the field last week while the Hawkeyes split a pair of games against West Virginia and Florida State.
Gustafson's work included scoring 17 points and grabbing six fourth-quarter rebounds to help Iowa complete a comeback from 24 points down against the Mountaineers.
