Local briefs

Bandits' hot stove canceled

Refunds have been given to individuals who purchased tickets for the Jan. 29 event, which was canceled because of a scheduling change for the featured speaker.

Q-C to host NAIA women's golf championships

“As we strive to improve our athletics across the board to be part of a consistent national conversation in the NAIA, the opportunity to host a national championship is a tremendous boon,” St. Ambrose athletic director Mike Holmes said. "Our athletes will recognize our desire to be a leader in our NAIA stewardship. And, at the same time, we will have the opportunity to showcase our community and University to a large population of fellow NAIA members. Hosting is a ‘pump-your-fist’ moment for St. Ambrose, TPC Deere Run, and Visit Quad Cities.”