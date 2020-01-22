Local briefs

Bandits' hot stove canceled
The Quad-Cities River Bandits' scheduled charity hot stove dinner featuring Kansas City Royals general manager and Moline native Dayton Moore has been canceled.
Refunds have been given to individuals who purchased tickets for the Jan. 29 event, which was canceled because of a scheduling change for the featured speaker.
Q-C to host NAIA women's golf championships
The Quad-Cities and TPC Deere Run will be the host site for the 2023 and 2024 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships.
This marks the first time the Q-C has hosted the women's event. TPC Deere Run will hold the NAIA Men's National Championships in 2021 and 2022.
“As we strive to improve our athletics across the board to be part of a consistent national conversation in the NAIA, the opportunity to host a national championship is a tremendous boon,” St. Ambrose athletic director Mike Holmes said. "Our athletes will recognize our desire to be a leader in our NAIA stewardship. And, at the same time, we will have the opportunity to showcase our community and University to a large population of fellow NAIA members. Hosting is a ‘pump-your-fist’ moment for St. Ambrose, TPC Deere Run, and Visit Quad Cities.”
Three locals in USA girls wrestling rankings
Davenport Central's Sydney Park, Davenport North's Tateum Park and Pleasant Valley's Chloe Clemons are ranked among the nation's best in the latest USA Wrestling national girls rankings.
Sydney Park, a sophomore at Central, is 15th at 127 pounds. Tateum Park, a senior at North, is 18th at 112. Clemons, who wrestled at Cedar Rapids Jefferson a year ago, is 17th at 122.
All three girls are registered to compete at this weekend's girls state tournament in Waverly.