Academic honors for Iowa, UNI
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson and Northern Iowa running back Marcus Weymiller were named Monday by the College Sports Information Directors of America as academic all-Americans.
Nelson, one of eight Big Ten football players representing six conference schools, was honored for a second straight year. The junior from Waukee, Iowa, is a 3.86 student in accounting and was named to the second team.
Weymiller, named to the first team after earning second-team honors a year ago, joins Nelson among 15 repeat selections. The senior from Waukon, Iowa, is a 3.97 student in public administration and human resources at UNI.
Haliburton wins Big 12 honors
Iowa State freshman Tyrese Haliburton was named the Big 12 men's basketball newcomer of the week.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, averaged 11.3 points, 8.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals as ISU went 2-1 last week. He scored 15 points against Southern and dished out a school-record 17 assists, breaking a 44-year-old ISU record.
Valdez earns Bob Jurevitz Award
St. Ambrose junior linebacker Dillon Valdez was named the recipient of the Bob Jurevitz Award during Sunday's fall sports banquet.
The annual award, established in 2011, is named after Bob Jurevitz, a former St. Ambrose running back who passed away in Nov. 2011 after a battle with ALS. It is presented annually to a St. Ambrose football player who best exemplifies the characteristics Jurevitz displayed both on and off the playing field.
Valdez, from Wheaton, Illinois, collected 45 tackles in nine games this season along with 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Along with the Bob Jurevitz Award, the Champions of Character for each fall sport were announced. Brian Santino (men's cross country), Chloe Gunn (women's cross country), Cody Kieffer (football), Colin Scharf (men's soccer), Madison Volpert (women's soccer) and Allie Brent (women's volleyball) were the recipients for their respective sports.
Augie soccer announces awards
Junior mid-fielder Salah Aghlaf has been selected as the most valuable player for the Augustana men’s soccer team.
Aghlaf led the Vikings (5-12) in scoring with four goals and three assists.
The most improved player was junior defender Adam Bauman and the newcomer of the year was freshman forward Tyler Markell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.